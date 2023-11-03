Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $182,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

