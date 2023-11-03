Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $195,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.
Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %
DHR opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.