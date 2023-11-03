Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $146.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,328 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $146,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,941 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 590,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,419.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 638,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after buying an additional 596,205 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

