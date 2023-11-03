Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $187.92 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $187,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.