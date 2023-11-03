Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $219,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $450,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

