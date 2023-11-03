Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $141,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.