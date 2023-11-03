Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,578,277 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1,441.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $174,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

AVSC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

