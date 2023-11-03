Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,881,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $168,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.