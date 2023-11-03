Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $163,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.