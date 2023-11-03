Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $163,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

