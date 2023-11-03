Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 173,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $213,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

