Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,618,671 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Elevance Health worth $154,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $314,050,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

