Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,664 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $171,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $421.83 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

