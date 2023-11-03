Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,542,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $161,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

