Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 401255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

