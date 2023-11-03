EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

