Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $763.19 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.64 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $743.20 and a 200-day moving average of $751.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $10,901,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

