Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.05.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$38.17 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.