Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

YUM stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

