Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Workiva Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Workiva in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 5,571.85% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. Workiva has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $34,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

