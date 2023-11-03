Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

