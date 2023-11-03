ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.30, but opened at $66.71. ESAB shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 21,773 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ESAB by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $18,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 76.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

