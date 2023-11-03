Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, William Allan Corp acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

