Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

EL stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

