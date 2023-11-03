Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.17-$2.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. 535,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

