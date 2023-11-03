Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.