Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,603.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock worth $69,366,617. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Expro Group by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

