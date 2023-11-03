Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $105.39 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

