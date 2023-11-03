Eyenovia, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several other research firms have also commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

