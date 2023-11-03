F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in F5 by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 178,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.6 %

FFIV opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.