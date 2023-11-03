FactSet Research Systems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $442.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,967 shares of company stock worth $5,244,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

