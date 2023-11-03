FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

