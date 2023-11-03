FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

