Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,890,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.