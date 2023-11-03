First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$176.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

