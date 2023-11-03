First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $28.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,418.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,354.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,299.79. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $21,943,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

