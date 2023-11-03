First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

Read Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.