First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

INBK stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 98.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 151.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 192.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

