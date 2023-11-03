First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FM opened at C$15.72 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

