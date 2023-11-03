First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading 10% Higher

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.29. 832,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,222,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

