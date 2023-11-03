First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.