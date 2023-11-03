First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
