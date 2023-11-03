First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.