First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $152.72. 217,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,462. First Solar has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $184.15.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

