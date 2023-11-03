First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,254,000.

FPE opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

