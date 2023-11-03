First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FUNC stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

