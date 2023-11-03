First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.67%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FWRG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

