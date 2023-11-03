First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.33. 57,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 271,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 771,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $991.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

