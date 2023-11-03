FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

