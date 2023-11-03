FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

