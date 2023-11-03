Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

