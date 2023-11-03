FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.21% of FMC worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

